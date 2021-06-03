 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Citu: All ministries, governmental agencies will be linked in a single network and a single interoperable database

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Florin Cîțu

The proposal for a public policy in the field of e-government, a strategic document for digital governance and management of electronic public services at the administration level, was adopted by the Government in Thursday's meeting.

"We want to lead the public administration into the future, to improve the digital public systems in key-sectors of activity, such as Education, Health, Culture, Justice, Police. Today we approved a public policy proposal on the digitalization of Romania, a roadmap for the next ten years. All ministries and governmental agencies will be linked in a single network and a single interoperable database through a government cloud, for which the Government has included in the PNRR funding of 500 million euros," Prime Minister Florin Citu said in a release from the Executive.

The quoted source mentions that the situation from which the public policy starts is characterized by the "insufficient" development of electronic public services in Romania, "a problem that can be translated, concretely, by the small number of electronic public services that exceed level 2 of digital sophistication made available to public institutions and authorities in Romania, given that the maximum is level 5".

The release emphasizes that the coordinated and integrated implementation of the e-government process and the e-government policy in Romania, as well as the reduction of bureaucracy, are absolutely necessary. In this sense, the Committee for e-government and reduction of bureaucracy was recently established, as a mechanism for decision and monitoring of the implementation of public policy, chaired and coordinated by the Prime Minister, reports agerpres.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.