Citu: Coalition's decision, for both chairs of PSD and PNL to take on Senate, Chamber

The chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu declared on Tuesday, after being elected for the position of President of the Senate, that this decision belongs to the coalition, and will take on his duties on Friday, after the new Government will be sworn in, agerpres reports.

"On Friday, we will take office, after the Government's vote in Parliament, after the Government will be sworn in, the duties will be taken on and we will enter a straight line (...). Today, here, this is the coalition's decision, for the two chairs of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) and PNL to take on the two positions in the state," Citu specified.

The leader of PSD Marcel Ciolacu was elected on Tuesday as the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, during the legislative forum session.