Citu: Experts should say if fuel excise cut would lead to a cut of fuel price at pumps

F. P.
captură facebook
Florin Citu

Senate President Florin Citu, PNL (National Liberal Party) leader, does not rule out a possible cut in the excise duty on fuels, but he said the ones who should specify if such a measure will lead to a cut in the price for fuel at the pumps as well are the experts.

Regarding the possibility of slashing the excise duty on fuels, given that the price at the pump reached 7 lei, Citu said: "I could take it into account, of course."

According to the PNL leader, the "key" to reducing prices is for the central bank and the finance ministry to "work together."

"As long as the two institutions work together, we will see lower prices in Romania. I would say that in May-June at the earliest we will see a decrease in inflation. With courage and ambition, we should return below 5pct by the end of the year," added Citu. (AGERPRES)

