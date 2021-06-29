Citu: In PNRR 3rd pillar we allotted 400 million euro for professional and dual education

Prime Minister Florin Citu recalled, on Tuesday, that in the 3rd pillar of the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) 400 million euro were allotted for dual education, in the context in which this "is the only system that does not produce unemployed persons straight from school.

"In the third pillar we allotted for professional and dual education the sum of 400 million euro. It's an important, consistent sum which I am sure will be used efficiently. Ultimately, with 400 million euro we can work wonders. We see what private companies have done with their own resources," said the head of the executive at the Professional Dual Summit - event organized by the Department for Durable Development.

Florin Citu also said that "unfortunately, the Government or the state did not do so much in the recent period to support this education system, but the private system did," and private companies "have invested and created this dual system."

In this context, he spoke also about feedback received from said companies.

"All these companies that we discussed with, large companies (...), said very clearly that they had a problem with the workforce at a certain time and they resolved it by investing in certain classes, in certain high schools. So they found this dual system solution. But more must be done and the idea now is to expand a successful program to the national level. This system I believe is the only system that does not produce unemployed persons straight from school, because you have a system where people have the guarantee of a job exactly when they finish school," the Prime Minister noted.

Furthermore, Citu referred to the PNRR and stated that "we are at a crossroads in Romania now."

"There are going to be at least 70 billion euro invested in Romania through the PNRR and European Funds," he showed, Agerpres informs.