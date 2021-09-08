 
     
Citu on increasing minimum salary: There is still difference between employers, trade unions

Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu
Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Wednesday, in Ploiesti, that there is still a "not very big" difference between employers and unions regarding the increase in the minimum salary, showing that a consensus can be reached in this regard.

"I have always said that it must be a transparent formula, it should take into account the economic conditions and be a decision that we make and do not change every year. We had two objectives in yesterday's discussion and both are achieved. One - the minimum salary should no longer be a political tool, and both employers and trade unions have agreed. Two - the proposal to increase the minimum salary came primarily from employers, so it was easy to agree that it should increase. In terms of percentage, there is still a not very big difference between employers and unions and, of course, after we agree on the formula to be used every year, we will also adopt the decision," Citu said.

Asked what percentages were advanced, the Chief Executive answered that 8% by employers and 10% by unions, Agerpres informs.

"I say we can get along," Citu concluded.

