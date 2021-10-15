Citu: PNL asks Ciolos to negotiate with PSD, AUR to form gov't to be sworn in office

The National Liberal Party (PNL) is asking Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos to negotiate with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) to mount the majority necessary for the government to be sworn in office, PNL national leader Florin Citu said on Friday.

"The Executive Bureau has decided that PNL should ask Dacian Ciolos to first discuss with the two parties to mount a majority, PSD AUR, and find the 234 votes needed for the government to be sworn in office. If Dacian Ciolos fails to find the majority for the swear-in, PNL will start negotiations with all leaders of responsible parties, except for AUR, to find the best solutions for Romania," said Citu.

He said that PNL has only one option to form a majority around PNL.