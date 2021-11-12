Citu: PNL does not agree for unvaccinated persons to be tested at others' expense

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, said, on Friday, that he does not agree with the proposal regarding the free testing of those did not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Those who have not been vaccinated need to get tested, but not using the money from the budget. (...) I don't agree with such a thing. The PNL does not agree, as a principle, that those who don't get vaccinated be tested at the expense of other citizens in Romania who are vaccinated, and the vaccine is free in Romania today. So, we're speaking as a matter of principle. Let's find another formula. (...) I repeat, it's not normal for those who have been vaccinated to pay for those who won't get vaccinated. This seems inadmissible," said Citu at the PNL headquarters.

He stated that such a proposal could increase budget costs.

According to political sources, Florin Citu announced in the meeting of the PNL's Executive Bureau that the debates in the committees of the Chamber of Deputies regarding the draft law for the green certificate will stop momentarily, as the provision by which the state pays the testing of state employees is discriminatory to private company employees, who need to pay for testing.