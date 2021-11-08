Citu: PNL will make own proposal for prime minister

The National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman Florin Citu said on Monday that the liberals will make their own proposal for prime minister and that the Ministry of Finance is 'crucial'.

"We will have a discussion. We will see if there will be a vote. We will have a discussion, that is clear, and then we will discuss again. (...) Tonight we will have the discussion in the party. I, as I have said every time, do not make a decision alone. I want to hear what the party says," Citu said at the PNL headquarters about the meeting of the National Political Bureau on Monday evening.

Asked if he would make a recommendation, he replied: "Let's see what the party wants. We'll see after that."

Asked about the option of Nicolae Ciuca being prime minister, he reiterated that the PNL will make its own proposal for the head of government.

Regarding the option of a Social Democratic Party (PSD) member prime minister, in the case of a collaboration with this party, he stated: "You are going too far ahead. Let's have these discussions tonight. I have seen some things that we will discuss these days. I have seen attempts to change the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which is impossible. It cannot be done. There will be important negotiations in the next period."

"At the moment, the PNL has a decision, it has several decisions, a decision that we have not made yet - the prime minister's proposal is the party's chairman. We will see further. I repeat, the appointment is made by the Romanian president," he said.

He was asked if the PNL is in danger of splitting in the context of the election regarding the governing direction.

"The governing direction has nothing to do with the partner, if we maintain our objectives and we have there the reform plan, which will not change, whatever anyone says," Citu added.

The PNL chairman stressed that it is "crucial" for the liberals to keep the Ministry of Finance, Agerpres informs.