Citu: Protocol signed by chairmen of the coalition parties is political; reshuffling - exceptional situation

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that the addendum to the governing agreement was signed from the National Liberal Party (PNL) by leader Ludovic Orban because it is a political protocol, adding that he sees the reshuffling of a minister as "an exceptional situation".

"First of all, you know very well that it signed from the PNL by Chairman Ludovic Orban. The parties' chairmen are the ones who sign the protocol, because it is a political protocol and in Romania, of course, we distinguish between political decisions and governmental decisions that are regulated by normative acts or by the Constitution. There shouldn't be such a thing as reshuffling. I wish we didn't have such situations in the next period. I am sure all my colleagues think the same thing. I think of this as an exceptional situation at the moment. (...) The Constitution or the amendment of the Constitution was never discussed last night and these things, I think, are clear for everyone", Citu said when asked, after the Government meeting, about the addendum to the governing agreement, reached on Tuesday by the coalition leaders, agerpres.ro confirms.

He said, regarding the dismissal of Vlad Voiculescu, that "things happen".

"Things happen and we are moving forward. Today we have a coalition that works very well and all the members of the coalition support the important projects that they undertook in December last year," he added.