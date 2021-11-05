Citu: Romania has quickest economy comeback in EU after shock generated by COVID-19 pandemic

Romania is the country that has the quickest economy comeback after the shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the European Union, Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Friday, during the event "Romania's top national private companies", organized by the National Council of SMEs in Romania.

"Entrepreneurs and SMEs, as well as the large ones, together, we went through a difficult period and we still have a few challenges ahead of us. We tried during this period (...) to implement a few things and to hold on to them, because I saw that this is the only way, or thought that it could be the only way we can get get through anything. First, we wanted to make an honest and trustworthy partner out of the Romanian state, for the business environment and that meant a few simple things, to pay the bills on time and especially to not change the Fiscal Code, by surprise. I said from the beginning that we will not increase taxes and until now I kept my word. (...) Together we managed to do this and I would like to congratulate you for your resilience, because it has not been easy," Florin Citu declared.

He added that the pandemic period showed that Romania's economy can manage these challenges.

"We started with 4% and reached an estimate of over 7%, with a declining deficit, higher revenues to the budget and a dropping unemployment rate," Citu said.

He also mentioned the solutions found by the Government to mitigate the shocks generated by the prices' increase of construction materials and electricity and gas prices, and ensured that "whichever governing formula we will go with, PNL will not abdicate from the same principles".

"We pay our bills on time, the state is an honest and transparent partner of the business environment and we will advocate for not increasing taxes. When you invest in the economy, you can have higher revenues to the state budget without increasing taxes, it is a formula that I patented and Romania can keep doing this," Citu declared.

The head of the Executive also referred, in context, to the importance of adopting the draft law regarding the COVID green certificate, highlighting that the measure of introducing the requirement of this certificate was the most non-invasive, in the context of the 4th pandemic wave, for not shutting down the economy.