Citu: Romania will send firefighters to Greece to help putting out fires

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that Romania will grant ground support to Greece for putting out the fires this country is facing, in this respect squads of firefighters will be sent.

"The Greek authorities have asked for help to put out the fires, both air and ground aid. Ground support from Romania was accepted, this is a first, for the first time when we send firefighters there, to help them," Florin Citu declared during a press conference at Victoria Palace, on Thursday, Agerpres informs.

