Citu: Romania, will stop Moscow propaganda in local media through ANCOM and CNA

The Senate chairman, liberal leader Florin Citu, is requesting the authorities, through the means of the National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM) and the National Audiovisual Council (CNA), to stop Russia's propaganda in the local media, Agerpres reports.

"It is time for Romania, through ANCOM and CNA, to stop all propaganda from Moscow in the local media," the Senate chairman wrote on Facebook, on Sunday.On February 24, CNA sent a press release through which they recommended audiovisual media services that during their informative and debate shows, where the topic of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine is tackled, to make sure that they respect their legal obligations regarding the correct information for the public.Among CNA's recommendations there were: broadcasting information taken from official sources and reliable sources, euro-atlantic and international; verifying any information, directly or indirectly, tied to the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine; strictness and accuracy in presenting the debate of the topic regarding implications to euro-atlantic security, respecting deontology rules and granting special attention to messages disseminated with decency, discernment, responsibility and avoiding the sensational, so that panic and uncertainty will not be induced to the citizens"."Regarding presenting in an objective and balanced way of topics of this nature, the Council appreciates the responsible contribution of the audio-visual press in countering fake news regarding intensifying editorial measures of radio-broadcasting, with the purpose of promoting information from well documented sources and ensuring the public is correctly informed," CNA also said.