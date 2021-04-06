Citu: Romania's economy is path of sustainable economic growth

Prime Minister Florin Citu says the economy is on a path of "sustainable economic growth," after IMF forecasts showed a 6% increase in GDP for Romania in 2021.

"Fantastic news for all Romanians! The IMF trusts the Romanian Government and estimates a significantly higher economic growth for Romania. The IMF forecasts show a substantial economic growth of 6% in GDP in 2021, the second largest growth in the European Union. We take the best measures for the economy and this shows. We have managed to stabilize the economy and minimize the impact of the crisis on our economy. Romania's economy is on a path of sustainable economic growth and no one will ever be able to change this," Citu wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, agerpres.ro confirms.