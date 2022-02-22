Citu: Slashing CAS, VAT would help economy; I guarantee money will reach Romanians' pockets

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Florin Citu on Tuesday stated that he guarantees "one hundred percent" that the cut of VAT and the social security contribution will be beneficial for the economy and the money will reach the Romanians' pockets.

"We all agreed that these are good measures and we all know that they can be done. I can say it, as one who has gone through the management of two crises, that these are measures that would help the economy. In the end, the decision is up to the Government. (...) The impact is calculated by us. And I know that the Ministry is still doing some calculations, but there will always be discussions, but I can guarantee hundred percent that the impact would be good on the economy," said Citu, when asked about the measures regarding the cut down of the CAS and VAT that he proposed.

When asked on what ground he guarantees that the money resulted from the cut down of the CAS will reaches the Romanians's pockets, Citu said: "I guarantee hundred percent that the money reaches Romanians' pockets. (...) They will be beneficial for the economy. In the same way that I guaranteed for the SME Invest (...) and the postponement of payments by 9 months."

"The employer pays the CAS that needs to be paid, and in the same way in which the employer keeps 25pct and not 26pct, he/she will do in the future, when it will be 20pct and he/she will pay 20pct," explained the PNL leader, when asked how he can guarantee this, Agerpres.ro informs.

Regarding the measures in the energy sector, Citu said that the best option was for prices to remain as they are today, if the measures are not completed.

"If the measures for the energy sector are not ready, the best option is for the current prices to remain the same, with the current measures to be extended for a year," added Florin Citu.

When asked about the measures that could be ready by the end of March he said there were several options taken into account.

"The government will communicate when it has the final version. There were some principles that we all agreed on, but if they cannot be applied by the end of March, it would be best to extend the measures we have now," he said.

Asked about the possibility of a discussion on returning to the regulated market to be opened, Citu said: "No, never."

"All the measures affect the budget deficit," Citu said, when asked about the impact of these measures on the budget.