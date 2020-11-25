Citu: We signed payment of over 12mln-euro advance for Covid-19 vaccine

The Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, announced on Wednesday that he has signed the advance payment to the European Commission (EC), in the amount of over 12 million euros, for the Covid-19 vaccine, according to AGERPRES.

"I signed the external payment to the EC, representing the Covid-19 vaccine advance payment, in the amount of 12,058,345 euros!," the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

The minister said on Tuesday that the Executive had supplemented, by budget revision, the amount needed to pay the contribution to the European Commission and the pre-financing of producers for the coronavirus vaccine.

"Today I want to remove from the public space any discussion, any false information. Through the budget revision approved yesterday [Monday], the Government supplemented the amount needed to pay the contribution to the European Commission and, very importantly, the pre-financing of producers for anti-coronavirus vaccine. Thus, Romania makes sure that it will have access to this vaccine among the first countries in the next period. So, any other information in the public space is false," said Florin Citu.