Citu: I've backed away during negotiations with PSD, even handed over leadership to unblock situation

The chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu declared on Tuesday that he did all that he could in order to unblock negotiations with PSD (Social Democratic Party), adding that the party will be stronger after these talks, but expressed his regret that the liberals did not manage to obtain "Finance", an "essential" portfolio for the PM.

He was asked by journalists, in Parliament, if PNL came off weaker following negotiations with PSD (Social Democratic Party).

"No, (PNL) will come out stronger. This was the party's decision, we went in the party with the two choices. Every time, if there was a need for me to step aside, I stepped aside, I even handed over the leadership of negotiations to PM-designate Nicolae Ciuca, all of these I did in order to unblock the situation. In the end, it was the party's decision, negotiation was led by the following PM. I am sorry that we do not have the Finance. I believe that a PM without Finance (Ministry) will be a problem, but, in the end, this was the result of negotiations. I put the result to a vote within PNL, it passed, we will go on. I say that, after matters have settled, we will have to draw a line and then see how we will go on," Citu explained.