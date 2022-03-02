Ciuca: 118,461 Ukrainian refugees entered Romania by Wednesday morning; 46,435 remained

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that by Wednesday morning, 118,461 Ukrainian refugees had entered Romania, 46,435 of them deciding to stay in our country, and about 18,000 of them were children.

"By 8:00 this morning, 118,461 Ukrainian refugees entered Romania. Of these, 70,026 left Romania. 46,435 remained in the country, representing approximately 39% of the total number of Ukrainian citizens. I also think it is important to note that 1,070 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum, and 476 of them have remained in asylum centers in our country," Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, Agerpres.ro.

He also stated that out of the total number of Ukrainian citizens who have decided to stay in Romania, approximately 18,000 are minors.