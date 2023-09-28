Ciuca, at EARC: It is vital to obtain political decision to open EU accession negotiations for Moldova and Ukraine

Senate President Nicolae Ciuca told participants at the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Forum on Thursday that Romania will continue to actively support the Republic of Moldova, including its "irreversible" European course, saying that it is "vital" to obtain as soon as possible the political decision to open accession negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine.

"Our country will continue to actively support the Republic of Moldova, including its irreversible European course. It is vital to obtain as soon as possible the political decision to open negotiations on the accession of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine to the European Union. It is very clear: a safer Ukraine, a safer Republic of Moldova bring more security to Romania," said Ciuca.

He added that an important component of resilience is the ability to resist disinformation activities.

"An important component of resilience is the ability to resist disinformation activities. The massive wave of disinformation, driven by the propaganda that came with Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and which has allowed the rebirth of nationalism, is a growing danger to Romanian society. A joint effort of national and international institutions, but also of citizens, is needed to counteract the increasingly harmful effects of disinformation, which endangers even the security of states. In conclusion, it is clear that resilience is essential for states and international institutions. Only by working together can we overcome these complicated times and protect our citizens," concluded Ciuca.