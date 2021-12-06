Ciuca: COVID-19 pandemic has shown importance of balance between democratic liberties and right to life

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of the state ensuring the balance between democratic liberties and the right to life of all citizens, said, on Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, mentioning that the state of alert is just as important as the need to preserve rights and liberties and taking all the necessary measures to overcome this crisis, agerpres reports.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown once more how important it is to ensure balance between democratic liberties and the right to life that the state must guarantee to all, including by medical services that all Romanian citizens should benefit in equal measure. The state of alert, is, together with the legitimate and legal limitations of citizens' liberties in a restricted timeframe, just as important as the need to preserve the rights and freedoms that give essence to the democratic state. The need for this balance is obvious today when we are going through a period of health crisis in which some regulations are necessary to combat COVID-19. We must surpass together this period and I will take all the measures necessary for the country to surpass this crisis with the support of experts and specialty personnel, the state institutions, in collaboration with European and international partners, but especially with the support of the citizens of Romania," said Ciuca, at the solemn session of Parliament dedicated to the 30th anniversary since the adoption of the Constitution.

According to the Prime Minister, at the center of the Government's preoccupations are the Romanian citizen and the common good."Together with all the ministers of this Government we commit to doing everything in our power so that the economic, social and health situation of Romanians to improve. People have legitimate expectations from us to nurture respect for the rule of law, to defend truth, justice, social unity and solidarity. We work for the citizens, taking at the appropriate time, in good faith and without partisanship, decisions that would lead to a life in safety, to development, to respect for the dignity of all and a better life," Nicolae Ciuca added.The Prime Minister asked the support of MPs and of citizens to build a "more powerful and prosperous" country."Our objective is, by the measures we will implement, to ensure the development and prosperity of our country. The constitutional values and liberties exist in each of us, they bind us together, make us stronger as a nation, and the joint ideals represent the bond between citizens and state institutions. That is why, I am asking for your support, but also that of all citizens to build a more powerful and prosperous country, bringing people together around a common objective: the development and welfare of Romania and Romanians," he said.