Ciuca: Gov't will get minimum necessary votes; negotiations have to be carried through

On Saturday, Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said he is convinced that the government recommended by him will get the votes needed to clear Parliament, adding that negotiations with the other parties "have to be carried through."

"I underscored yesterday, and I am underscoring now that we cannot ignore numbers, but I am convinced that the government, in its current composition, with its current agenda, will capture the minimum necessary votes based on responsibility, stability and the need to solve the problems of the Romanians," Ciuca said at the Parliament House after submitting a list of ministers, responding to what votes he is counting on for his recommended government to receive Parliament's confidence vote.

He added that stability is needed and called on lawmakers to take responsibility for overcoming the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis."I am convinced and I am once again appealling to everything that means the responsibility of all members of Parliament: we need stability, we need solutions to overcome this crisis. And I am convinced, without being overdramatic, that if we want to really face reality, it is enough to watch TV and see what is happening at the emergency departments," said Ciuca.He said he would continue to negotiate with "all responsible political forces.""It is our duty to discuss. Negotiations and talks have to be carried through," he said.