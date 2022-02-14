Ciuca: 'I am convinced that we will bring to successful conclusion milestones set by PNRR for first quarter'

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca expressed his conviction on Monday that all the objectives and milestones related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) on the Government's agenda for the first quarter of this year will be completed so that the first amounts of money that have already arrived in the country, about 4 billion euros, could be accessed.

The government is due to adopt a draft decision in this regard on Monday, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Today we are taking important steps in implementing the investments and projects financed from the funds allocated to Romania through the European Recovery and Resilience Facility. We have all the elements covered in the Government decision generated by the Ministry of European Investments and Projects. Based on this new decision, I am convinced that we will continue to bring to a successful conclusion all the objectives and milestones that are on the Government's agenda for the first quarter and, of course, to be able to truly access the first amounts of money that have already arrived in the country, and here we are talking about the approximately 4 billion euros," Ciuca declared, at the beginning of the Government meeting.