Ciuca: In democracy, conflicts are resolved in civilized way, without anyone being excluded by political decision

The President of National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca, says that democracy also involves disagreements, but these are always resolved "through civilized, moderate dialogue and (...) without anyone being excluded by political decision".

"Democracy is essentially a space of freedom of thought and freedom of expression. Democracy often involves disagreements, conflicts, different ideas. However, what matters is the way in which these conflicts are developed and resolved, always through civilized, moderate dialogue and, most importantly, without anyone being excluded by the political decision. The most appropriate response to hateful, extremist, xenophobic and racial discourse is the promotion of liberal values and norms on which real democracy is based," Ciuca wrote on Thursday on Facebook, told Agerpres.

According to him, populist, extremist, xenophobic and racial political movements represent "a real threat to democratic stability".

"It is our main duty to protect, through our actions and speech, the liberal values and norms that guarantee and protect personal freedom and our specific identity, both national and European," the PNL leader also said.

In this context, Nicolae Ciuca specified that he had a meeting with Professor Jan-Werner Muller, from Princeton University.

"We discussed the causes that can affect the stability of a liberal democracy in the European and transatlantic political space. We live in an era in which the regional and global economic and security contexts aggravate the cultural and ideological conflicts in the bosom of democratic nations", Ciuca pointed out.