Ciuca: PNL to vote for UDMR and PNL ceding Energy Ministry, and without UDMR

Nicolae Ciucă

Ciuca: PNL to vote for UDMR and PNL ceding Energy Ministry, and without UDMR.

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that PNL is willing to cede the Ministry of Energy to the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and that two formulas will be voted on in the meeting of the party's leadership, namely one in which UDMR receives the ministry and one without UDMR, told Agerpres.

"We have announced that we are giving away the Ministry of Energy. (...) We will vote on two formulas: a formula with UDMR in which PNL gives up the Ministry of Energy and a formula without UDMR in which we have two parties in the coalition," Ciuca said before a meeting of the PNL National Political Bureau.

He said that there is no deadlock in the negotiations.

Asked if it is out of the question for PNL to cede the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Energy, he replied: "We are giving away the Ministry of Energy."

According to political sources, UDMR's reply to the offer made within the coalition will come at 20:00hrs.

