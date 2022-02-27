 
     
Ciuca requests ministers quick, solid measures for managing situation generated by war in Ukraine

Guvernul României
nicolae ciuca natalia gavrilita

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca requested the Ministers on Sunday to take solid and quick measures for managing the situation generated by the Russian military invasion in Ukraine.

"Seeing how activities have carried out throughout these four days, I am requesting all Cabinet members to continue taking solid measures, quickly, in order to manage this situation, starting from the border crossing points to the smallest details within the country," Ciuca said, at the beginning of the Government session.

He also requested all Cabinet members and involved institutions to ensure round-the-clock continuity.

