'Classic for Teens' Festival in Focsani, under High Patronage of Italian Embassy, Italian Institute of Culture

The third edition of the "Classic for Teens" Festival, which will take place between September 22 and October 2, 2022, in Focsani, will take place under the High Patronage of the Embassy of the Italian Republic in Romania and the Italian Institute of Culture in Bucharest, the organizers informed on Monday.

The festival will host events dedicated to young classical music performers, with the participation of artists from Romania and abroad.

"The third edition of "Classic for Teens" - held under the High Patronage of the Embassy of the Italian Republic in Romania and the Italian Institute of Culture in Bucharest - is organised by the PropatriaVOX Association in Focsani, with the support of the Vrancea County Council and the local authorities from the Municipality of Focsani. (...) The result of an interdisciplinary artistic production formula, at the intersection of two art forms - music and fine arts - with the educational field (masterclass), "Classic for Teens" is an event whose diversity can be found both in the fusion of music, visual arts and education through the type of events - classical music concerts, fine art exhibitions, musical improvement masterclasses and painting workshops - as well as in the countries from which the invited artists come (Austria, France, Italy, the Republic of Moldova and Romania)," reads a press release of the PropatriaVOX Association.

Thus, performing for the public will be soprano Rodica Vica (Romania-Austria), violinist Clara Cernat (Romania-France) and pianist and composer Thierry Huillet (France), cellists Sefan Cazacu and Mircea Marian (Romania), Andreea Butnaru - storyteller and pianist; Adrian Florescu - solo violinist, Florin Mitrea - solo cellist, Alin Chelarescu - young composer and Andrei Nicolescu - music director, creator of visual content, pianist Daniele Terribile (Italy), flautist Matei Ioachimescu (Romania-Austria) and pianist Mara Dobrescu (Romania -France) and the pianist Eugenio Abruzzese (Italy)

The festival aims to educate the young public for cultural consumption, to develop their creative abilities, but also to develop specialized artistic education, bringing art and classical music closer to the young public.

Three exhibitions will also be opened at the "Classic for Teens" Festival: George Enescu and the Royal House of Romania, carried out in partnership with the George Enescu National Museum in Bucharest, and the personal exhibitions by watercolorist Igor Sava (Republic of Moldova-Italy) and painter George Cristea (Romania).

According to the organizers, the entire festival is based on intense international cultural cooperation and brings together internationally renowned visual artists and musicians, who, together with young artists and musicians in the making, students studying at educational institutions in Focsani and its surroundings, will perform concerts at "Maior Gheorghe Pastia" Popular Athenaeum, "Maior Gheorghe Pastia" Municipal Theater, Al.I. Cuza University - Focsani branch, Saint Peter and Paul Roman-Catholic Church.

Most of the exhibitions will be hosted by the art galleries in the city or in the foyers of the performance halls, while the video-journalism and painting masterclasses will take place at the "Gheorghe Tattarescu" Art High School, and the musical ones at the "Maior Gheorghe Pastia" Popular Athenaeum.

The festival is held in collaboration with the European Solidarity Corps, the Romanian-Italian cultural association Propatria (Rome), the Music, Art and Culture Association and the Pro Contemporania Association in Bucharest, the George Enescu National Museum in Bucharest, the Gh. Tattarescu Arts High School in Focsani , the "Maior Gheorghe Pastia" Municipal Theater and the "Maior Gheorghe Pastia" Popular Athenaeum in Focsani, the Unirea National College in Focsani, the Santa Cecilia Conservatory of Music in Rome, the Vrancea County School Inspectorate, the Roman Catholic Bishopric of Iasi, the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University and the University Bucharest - Focsani branch. AGERPRES