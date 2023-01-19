Climber Adrian Ahritculesei conquers Mount Sidley, complets Seven Volcaneos Circuit

Climber Adrian Ahritculesei has reached the top of Mount Sidley (4,285 m), in Antarctica, and thus completed the Seven Volcaneos Circuit, as the first Romanian man to do it, the athlete's manager, Adrian Stefan Jurca, informs on Thursday.

"I received a message from Adrian, in which he tells us that he has reached the top and that he is fine, healthy. The merit is entirely his. His performance was established, most likely, on Wednesday morning. The message says that he is in the camp at 3,200 metres. We thank all those who contributed to his success," the sportsman's manager told AGERPRES.

His relatives do not know any more details because communication is not easy and can only be done with a satellite phone.

The success of the 38-year-old athlete, from Petrosani, comes after a few days in which the members of the international expedition he is part of were stuck at the base of the Union Glacier in Antarctica, due to the blizzard and the wind that blew with more than 100 km/h, told Agerpres.

Climber Adrian Ahritculesei left, on January 4, for Antarctica, where he set out to conquer Mount Sidley (4,285 m) and thus complete the Seven Volcanoes Circuit.

The young man from Petrosani arrived on January 6 in the city of Punta Arenas, in Chile, where he met with the organizers of the Antarctic expedition.

The climber took with him two bags of 20 kilogrammes each, in which he placed the necessary equipment to be able to withstand the temperatures of the South Pole. The equipment, from the jacket to the sleeping bag, was produced by special order in Romania.

The expedition was planned to take place between January 6-21, costing approximately 70,000 US dollars.

Adrian Ahritculesei will return to the country on January 24.

A graduate of the Faculty of Physical Education and Sports in Timisoara, the climber works as an optometrist for a company in Petrosani.

The Seven Volcaneos Circuit involves climbing the highest volcanoes on the seven continents, and Adrian Ahritculesei managed to conquer the peaks of Damavand (5,609 metres) - Iran, Asia, Mount Giluwe (4,367 m) - Oceania and Australia, Pico de Orizaba (5,636 m) - North America, Elbrus (5,642 m) - Europe, Ojos del Salado (6,893 m) - South America, Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) - Africa, the last being Mount Sidley - Antarctica (4,285 m).

The first woman from Romania who succeeded in this circuit was Crina "Coco" Popescu, in 2012, when she was only 16 years old.