CNAB: 12 flights canceled because of the weather

Eight flights of two low cost airlines for the routes with Treviso, Pisa, Stockholm and Istanbul were canceled on Friday because of the bad weather conditions, with the national airline also cancelling four flights, according to representatives of the National Company of Bucharest Airports (CNAB).

Thus, Wizz canceled the round flights between Bucharest, on one hand, and Stockholm, Pisa and Treviso, on the other hand, and Pegasus canceled its flight to Istanbul, on both directions, while TAROM canceled its flights Bucharest-Cluj and Bucharest-Chisinau, also on both directions.According to the CNAB, the air traffic was continuing in winter conditions on the International Henri Coanda Airport and the Aurel Vlaicu International Airport Bucharest Baneasa, at 11:00 EET, according to the flight schedule."Some flights have suffered delays because of the time needed to defrost the aircraft and remove the snow from the platforms, tracks, runaways, which is absolutely necessary in order to operate the craft in safety conditions. The airport infrastructure is operational, with the movement areas being maintained at optimum standards," reads the abovementioned release.

AGERPRES .