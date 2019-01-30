CNAB: 13.85 million passengers and 137,784 aircraft movements in 2018 on Bucharest airports

The two Bucharest-based airports recorded a total number of 13.85 million passengers and 137,784 aircraft movements (landings and take-offs), informs the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB) on Wednesday in a release.

Read also: Tennis: Halep, Buzarnescu, Begu, Bogdan, Niculescu - Romania's Fed Cup team against Czech Republic

Thus, the Henri Coanda Airport recorded more than 13.82 million passengers last year, by 7.95 per cent more against 2017, and 122,966 aircraft movements, by 5.35 more against the previous year.

The Bucharest-Baneasa - Aurel Vlaicu International Airport was transited by 20,551 passengers (+16.61 per cent) and 14,818 aircraft movements were recorded (+12.3 per cent).

There are 57 airlines operating on the Henri Coanda Airport in Bucharest, which transport passengers to 128 destinations.

The National Company Bucharest Airports started its activity on February 5, 2010, ensuring the operational coordination and the management of the two airports in the Capital City. CNAB was established through the merger of the companies that used to manage the two airports. The Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport and the Bucharest Baneasa - Aurel Vlaicu International Airport.

AGERPRES .