 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CNAB: 13.85 million passengers and 137,784 aircraft movements in 2018 on Bucharest airports

aeroport bucuresti

The two Bucharest-based airports recorded a total number of 13.85 million passengers and 137,784 aircraft movements (landings and take-offs), informs the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB) on Wednesday in a release.

Read also: Tennis: Halep, Buzarnescu, Begu, Bogdan, Niculescu - Romania's Fed Cup team against Czech Republic

Thus, the Henri Coanda Airport recorded more than 13.82 million passengers last year, by 7.95 per cent more against 2017, and 122,966 aircraft movements, by 5.35 more against the previous year.

The Bucharest-Baneasa - Aurel Vlaicu International Airport was transited by 20,551 passengers (+16.61 per cent) and 14,818 aircraft movements were recorded (+12.3 per cent).

There are 57 airlines operating on the Henri Coanda Airport in Bucharest, which transport passengers to 128 destinations.

The National Company Bucharest Airports started its activity on February 5, 2010, ensuring the operational coordination and the management of the two airports in the Capital City. CNAB was established through the merger of the companies that used to manage the two airports. The Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport and the Bucharest Baneasa - Aurel Vlaicu International Airport.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.