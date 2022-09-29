A number of 238 flights registered delays of more than 60 minutes, both landings and takeoffs at the "Henri Coanda" Bucharest International Airport (AIHCB) between 22 and 28 September, the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, told Agerpres.

Of these, for more than half (152), the delays were caused by the delay or rotation of crews or aircraft.

According to the quoted source, most flights with delays of over one hour were registered, in order, at the main airport operators: Wizz Air (147 flights), Tarom (27 flights) and Ryanair (22 flights).

Moreover, in the same reference interval, a number of 21 flights were cancelled.

The CNAB data reveal that, between 22 and 28 September, a number of 2,012 flights were operated on the AIHCB, of which 1,805 were regular.