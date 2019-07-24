CNAB: Number of passengers on two Bucharest airports up 8.7pct in first semester of 2019; aircraft manoeuvres up 7.5pct

The National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB) registered in the first six months of 2019, on both Bucharest airports, an air traffic of 6.85 million passengers and 69,687 aircraft manoeuvres (landings and takeoffs), according to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The number of passengers who transited the two airports of Bucharest in the first semester of 2019 registered an increase of 8.7 percent against the same period of last year, this development being in line with the general European trend.Moreover, also recorded on both Bucharest airports was an increase of the number of aircraft manoeuvres, exceeding the statistics of the first six months of 2018 with a 7.5 percent.On the Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport a number of 6.85 million passengers was recorded, up 8.19 percent, whereas on the Bucharest - Baneasa Aurel Vlaicu International Airport the increase was 25 percent, with a total of 12,644 passengers since the beginning of the year.In terms of the number of aircraft manoeuvres, on the two airstrips of the Henri Coanda International Airport, a number of 59,037 landings and takeoffs were recorded, whereas on the Bucharest - Baneasa International Airport an increase from 7,000 in the first semester of 2018 to 10,657 landings and takeoffs in 2019 were recorded.Currently, 57 airlines are operating on the Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport, transporting passengers to 128 destinations.The National Company Bucharest Airports started its activity on 5 February 2010 and ensures the operational coordination and the management of the two airports of Bucharest. The CNAB was established through the merger of the companies which managed the airports in Bucharest: the Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport and the Bucharest - Baneasa Aurel Vlaicu International Airport.