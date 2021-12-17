CNCAV: 36,188 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in 24 hours; 7,427 get first dose

36,188 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 7,427 were first doses, 10,424 second doses and 18,337 third doses, the National Committee Coordinating Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Friday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 15,578,522 doses of vaccines have been administered to 7,882,550 people, 7,712,311 having received the complete schedule and 1,873,507 having taken the third booster shot as well.

In the last 24 hours, there were registered 12 adverse reactions, four local and eight general, Agerpres.ro informs.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,619 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,132 local and 17,487 general.