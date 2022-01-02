CNCAV: 5,146 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours; 918 - with the first dose

5,146 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 918 were the first dose, 1,596 - the second dose and 2,632 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Sunday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 15,855,948 doses of vaccine have been administered to 7,943,267 people, 7,824,499 receiving the full schedule and 2,014,965 being immunized with the third dose.

No side effects have been reported in the last 24 hours, Agerpres.ro informs.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,716 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,149 local and 17,567 general.