CNCAV: 60,480 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

A number of 60,480 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 25,536 represent the first dose, 3,118 - the second dose and 31,826 - the third dose, according to an information sent on Tuesday by the National Coordinating Committee for activities on vaccination against COVID-19.

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign, 10,488,777 doses have been administered to 5,649,133 people, of whom 5,451,345 have received the full scheme and 228,865 people have been vaccinated with the third dose.

The third dose is given starting Tuesday, September 28.In the last 24 hours, there were 39 adverse reactions, six local and 33 general.Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,376 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,852 local and 15,524 general.