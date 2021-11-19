CNCAV: 90,476 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours; only 24,630 with first dose

A total of 90,476 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 24,630 represent the first dose, 37,827 - the second dose and 28,019 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Friday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 14,250,518 doses of vaccine were administered to 7,582,937 people, of whom 7,118,016 received the complete scheme and 1,300,396 were immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours, there were 51 adverse reactions, seven local and 44 general.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,205 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,069 local and 17,136 general, Agerpres informs.