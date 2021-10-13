CNCAV: A new batch of vaccine produced by Pfizer BioNTech to arrive to Romania

A new batch of 303,030 doses of vaccine from Pfizer BioNTech will arrive in the country on Thursday, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs.

The vaccines will be delivered by air and will arrive at Otopeni Airport on Thursday.

Transport to storage centers is provided by the producing company, including by land. The vaccines are transported in optimal conditions, in special containers, with carbonic ice and sealed foil, CNCAV specified.Doses will be distributed as follows:* Bucharest National Storage Center - 186,030 doses;* Brasov Regional Storage Center - 117,000 doses.To date, Romania has received 13,071,689 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 8,330,820 have already been used to immunize the population.