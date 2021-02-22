 
     
CNCAV: A woman had anaphylactic shock after getting vaccine in Olt County

The National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) stated that, on Sunday, in a vaccination centre in Olt County, a 46-year-old woman developed a severe post vaccination reaction of an anaphylactic type. She is in good condition at this point.

"She showed up to receive the first dose of vaccine from AstraZeneca and within about 10 minutes after receiving the vaccine she developed an allergic reaction looking like an anaphylactic shock," CNCAV said in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The same source mentions that the patient was not known with a history of allergic reactions.

"The medical staff in the vaccination centre provided emergency medical care, according to the existing procedures, with the rapid improvement of the clinical condition. Subsequently, the emergency service was requested to transport her to the hospital in Slatina for medical care. At this moment, the person's condition is good, but he will remain under medical supervision, according to the recommendations," shows CNCAV.

