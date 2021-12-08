CNCAV: Nearly 34,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours, of whom 8,683 with first dose

33,923 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 8,683 the first dose, 10,557 - the second dose and 14,683 - the third dose, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Wednesday.

According to the quoted source, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 15,254,412 doses of vaccine were administered to 7,821,561 people, of whom 7,579,189 have been fully vaccinated and 1,710,575 have been immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 20 adverse reactions, of which five were local and 15 were general.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,543 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,121 local and 17,422 general.