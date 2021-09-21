 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CNCAV: New tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to arrive to Romania on Wednesday

F. P.
Pfizer BioNTech
Pfizer

A new tranche of vaccine from Pfizer BioNTech, namely 436,410 doses, arrives in the country on Wednesday, the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) announced.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the vaccines will be delivered by air and will arrive at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

Transport to storage centers is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land. The vaccines are transported in optimal conditions, in special containers, with dry ice and sealed foil, CNCAV points out.

Doses will be distributed as follows:

* Bucharest National Storage Center - 85,410 doses

* Cluj Regional Storage Center - 70,200 doses

* Craiova Regional Storage Center - 70,200 doses

* Constanta Regional Storage Center - 70,200 doses

* Iasi Regional Storage Center - 70,200 doses

* Timis Regional Storage Center - 70,200 doses

To date, according to CNCAV, Romania has received 11,595,149 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 7,674,004 have already been used to immunize the population. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.