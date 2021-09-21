CNCAV: New tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to arrive to Romania on Wednesday

A new tranche of vaccine from Pfizer BioNTech, namely 436,410 doses, arrives in the country on Wednesday, the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) announced.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the vaccines will be delivered by air and will arrive at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

Transport to storage centers is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land. The vaccines are transported in optimal conditions, in special containers, with dry ice and sealed foil, CNCAV points out.Doses will be distributed as follows:* Bucharest National Storage Center - 85,410 doses* Cluj Regional Storage Center - 70,200 doses* Craiova Regional Storage Center - 70,200 doses* Constanta Regional Storage Center - 70,200 doses* Iasi Regional Storage Center - 70,200 doses* Timis Regional Storage Center - 70,200 dosesTo date, according to CNCAV, Romania has received 11,595,149 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 7,674,004 have already been used to immunize the population. AGERPRES