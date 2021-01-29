CNCAV: Second tranche of Moderna vaccine to reach Romania on Saturday

The second tranche, of 21,600 doses of Moderna vaccine, will reach Romania on Saturday. They will be handed over to the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development, informs the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) against COVID-19.

"The transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land. The doses will be stored at the National Storage Centre, and in the next period will be distributed to regional and vaccination centres," according to a press release of the CNCAV.

The Cantacuzino National Storage Centre is "fully authorized and approved" by the National Authority for Medicines and Medical Devices (ANMDMR) in Romania, the national authority with competence in the field of medicine for human use, the same source specified."Following the receipt of the authorization from ANMDMR, the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development "Cantacuzino" may carry out, as a wholesale distributor, operations of possession, custody and delivery for medicines to which additional criteria such as products produced in agreement with the Article 806 of the republished Law No. 95/2006: immunological drugs, respectively products with distribution in the "cold chain" (which require handling at low temperatures)," it is mentioned in the press release.CNCAV reminds that the recommendation for the Moderna vaccine is to be administered in two doses, at intervals of 28 days, to people over 18 years of age. It is also mentioned that the effectiveness of the two vaccines available in the European Union is approximately the same."The two vaccine versions available in the EU are very similar. The effectiveness of the two vaccines is about the same. The BioNTech Pfizer vaccine is 95pct effective in preventing COVID-19 disease, while the Moderna vaccine is 94.1pct effective. "Both vaccines use technology based on RNA messenger," CNCAV said.