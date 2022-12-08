CNIPMMR organises a conference on Thursday regarding guaranteed minimum gross wage in 2023

The National Council for Small and Medium-Sized Private Enterprises of Romania (CNIPMMR) organises on Thursday a press conference which will include, among other aspects, the proposals regarding the guaranteed minimum gross wage in 2023, told Agerpres.

According to the organizers, the President of the CNIPMMR, Florin Jianu, and the President of the Association for Clean Energy and Fighting Climate Change, Razvan Nicolescu, will sign a collaboration protocol between the two entities and present a joint standpoint regarding the Government's Emergency Ordinance to amend the legislation in the area of renewable energy ("The Sun Tax").

Moreover, Jianu will present the CNIPMMR's proposals regarding the increase of the guaranteed minimum gross wage in 2023, and Secretary General of the Council Sterica Fudulea will talk about the new social dialogue law and the sectoral collective agreements.