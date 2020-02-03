CNPP: 9,396 beneficiaries of service pensions, in January 2020

As many as 9,396 persons received service pensions at the end of January 2020, an increase by 37 persons against the same period of 2019, according to the data centralized by the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP).

The majority of these persons, respectively 3,929, were beneficiaries of the Law No. 303/2004 regarding the status of prosecutors and judges, who received the highest average pension, of 18,771 lei, of which 17,483 lei are supported from the state budget, and the difference from the state social insurance budget.

Also, as many as 839 persons benefited from Law No. 216/2015 regarding the granting of the service pension to the members of the diplomatic and consular corps of Romania. The average pension was 5,764 lei in their case, of which 3,308 lei supported from the state budget.

As for the beneficiaries of the Law No. 215/2015 that modifies and supplements Law No. 7/2006 on the status of the parliamentary civil servant, their number was 792 persons, the average pension amounting to 4,729 lei (2,741 lei from the state budget).

According to the same source, by Law 83/2015 on the supplementation of Law 223/2007 on the status of professional civil aviation personnel from civil aviation in Romania benefited 1,436 pensioners, and the average pension amounts to 11,351 lei, of which 7,773 lei are supported from the state budget.

Service pensions for beneficiaries from the Court of Accounts were granted to a number of 607 persons, the average being of 8,127 lei, of which 4,170 lei the share supported from the state budget.

Also, by Law No. 130/2015 that supplements Law No. 567/2004 regarding the status of the specialized auxiliary personnel of the courts and Prosecutors' Offices benefited 1,793 pensioners, the average pension being of 4,622 lei, of which 2,701 lei supported from the state budget.

On January 28, the Chamber of Deputies adopted the project on the elimination of special pensions. The project provides for the elimination of special pensions, with the exception of the pensions of military and police officers.

The High Court of Cassation and Justice decided to notify the Constitutional Court about the law that eliminates the service pensions of the magistrates, adopted by the Chamber of Deputies. Also, the Ombudsman has filed a constitutionality challenge with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding this law.

The Constitutional Court of Romania is going to discuss, on March 18, the notifications of the Supreme Court and the Ombudsman regarding the Law on the repeal of some provisions regarding the pensions of service, CCR officials told AGERPRES. AGERPRES