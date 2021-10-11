CNSU approves international assistance request for immunomodulatory medicinal product Tocilizumab,10-Liter Oxygen Concentrator

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday the request for international assistance, consisting of the immunomodulatory medicinal product Tocilizumab and 10-Liter Oxygen Concentrator, made by the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) through the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre.

According to the decision, the transport of medicines and equipment made available through the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre will be provided, as appropriate, by the Department for Emergency Situations through the General Inspectorate of Aviation or the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations or the Ministry of National Defense at the request of DSU.