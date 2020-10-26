CNSU: Mask can be removed in open spaces for smoking, eating, drinking, sports

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted on Monday a decision clarifying the situations in which the protective mask can be removed in open spaces, for short periods of time, respectively when smoking, consuming food or drinks outside the terraces, but also when doing individual sports, according to AGERPRES.

CNSU adopted, in Monday's meeting, Decision 50 regarding the approval of the list of countries / areas of epidemiological risk for which the quarantine measure is established on the persons arriving in Romania from these countries and the clarification of some aspects regarding the application of Decision no. 856 / 14.10.2020 regarding the prolongation of the alert state and of the measures necessary to be applied during it in order to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to updating the list of states and risk areas, the decision clarifies the situations in which the health protective mask can be removed, respectively in open space, for short periods of time and only if people are outside pedestrian traffic areas and can respect a distance of at least 2 meters from other people.

"In localities or counties where the wearing of a protective mask is mandatory in open spaces, it is permitted to remove it for short periods of time for smoking, consumption of food or beverages outside the terraces, as well as for individual sports or other similar activities, only if the persons are outside the pedestrian traffic areas and at least 2 meters from other people," the CNSU decision stipulates.

At the same time, the National Committee for Emergency Situations updated the list of countries / areas of epidemiological risk for which the quarantine measure is instituted on persons arriving in Romania from: Andorra, Vatican, Czech Republic, Belgium, French Polynesia, Guam, Holland, Armenia, Luxembourg, Slovenia, France, Gibraltar, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, Argentina, Spain, Slovakia, UK, Georgia, Malta, Bahamas, Costa Rica, Croatia, Ireland, Poland, Bahrain, Northern Macedonia, Portugal, Puerto Rico.