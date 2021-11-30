CNSU meeting in case of Romanians stranded in Morocco

A meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) is taking place on Tuesday on the repatriation of some Romanian citizens from Morocco, agerpres reports.

"We inform you that a meeting of CNSU is underway, for the approval of a flight regarding the repatriation of some Romanian citizens from Morocco. At the end of the meeting we will communicate to you the adopted Decision," the authorities informed.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that, in the context of the decision of the Moroccan authorities to suspend commercial flights to Morocco, due to the novel coronavirus variant, the Romanian Embassy in Rabat is currently managing the situation of 72 Romanian tourists whose flights were canceled by the airlines where they had reservations.The Romanian Embassy in Rabat has taken steps, as a matter of urgency, to identify alternative flights to the country, efforts that continue to this day.Moreover, the diplomatic mission is in permanent dialogue with the affected Romanian citizens and local authorities and provides consular assistance, according to the competences and in compliance with the measures adopted by the authorities of the state of residence in the context of the pandemic of COVID-19," the ministry further specifies.