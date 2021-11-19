CNSU: National Day ceremonies in Bucharest, allowed in official area, with maximum 400 people

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved, on Friday, the proposal that the organisation of official ceremonies dedicated to the National Day of Romania be allowed with the participation, in the official area, in Bucharest, of maximum 400 people, and in the county seat the municipalities, maximum 200 people, agerpres reports.

According to CNSU Decision No. 105/2021, the measure will be enforced in compliance with the measures to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Under the same decision, it is proposed that the access of the population to the ceremonies be allowed with the provision of a minimum distance of 1 meter between the participants, protective mask wearing and the observance of the measures to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infections.At the same time, it is allowed to organise and carry out the activities specific to the National Day of Romania at the headquarters of the central public authorities and institutions with the participation of no more than 300 people, and at the headquarters of the local public authorities and institutions with the participation of no more than 150 people, ensuring minimum 2 sqm for each participant and in compliance with the rules of access and health protection established by the organising institution.Also approved was that the access to the official areas set-up within the activities dedicated to the celebration of the National Day of Romania be allowed only for persons vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 virus and for whom 10 days have passed since the completion of the complete vaccination schedule, respectively persons in the period between the 15th and 180th day following confirmation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.