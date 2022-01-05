CNSU proposes weekly testing of all employees in critical infrastructures

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) proposes that the authorities and economic operators in critical infrastructures take measures for the weekly testing of all employees, Agerpres reports.

CNSU adopted in Wednesday's meeting the proposal to extend the state of alert throughout the country, for a period of 30 days, starting January 8th."The proposal is that, in order to prevent the disturbance of the activity of the authorities/economic operators in critical infrastructures, by administrative acts of their managers, additional measures be ordered to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infections like the weekly testing of all employees, introducing shifts to avoid contact between them or using a higher degree of protection masks (FFP2) in crowded areas," the document states.At the same time, CNSU proposes to maintain the obligation to organize the work schedule in telework or work at home regime for at least 50pct of the employees, and where the specific activity does not allow telework or work at home, the work schedule should be modified so that it starts at 07.30 am and 10.00 am, respectively, or in shifts.The measures proposed by the CNSU decision will only produce effects if they are approved by a normative acts of the Government or, as the case may be, of the heads of the ministries or bodies of the central public administration.