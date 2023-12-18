Coal production decreases by 17.1%, imports down by 52% in first 10 months

Romania's net coal production totaled, in the first ten months of this year, about 2.127 million tons of oil equivalent, being 17.1% lower (minus 437,900 toe) compared to the period similar from 2022, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the mentioned period, Romania imported 168,400 tep of net coal, with 182,200 tep less (minus 52%) compared to the amount imported the previous year in the same interval.

According to the National Strategy and Forecasting Commission (CNSP), Romania's coal production would decrease this year by 12.5%, up to 2.705 million tep, while imports will decrease by 40.3%, to 210,000 tep.

In the latest forecast of the energy balance, CNSP indicates that, until 2026, the dynamics of coal production, as well as their import, are expected to decrease, as other energy production capacities will be put into operation.

Thus, in 2024, production will decrease by 6.7% (to 2.525 million tep) and imports by 6.7% (to 195,000 tep), in 2025 by 8.6% (to 2.31 million tep), respectively by 4.5% (to 185,000 tep) and in 2026 by 10.2% (to 2.075 million tep), respectively by 2.5% (to 180,000 tep).