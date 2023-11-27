Coal production drops 16 pct in first 9 months, imports down by 51 pct

Romania's net coal production totaled, in the first nine months of this year, over 1.918 million tons of oil equivalent, being 16% lower (minus 366,700 toe) compared to the same period in 2022, according to the centralized data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the mentioned period, Romania imported 166,700 toe of coal net, with 173,500 toe less (minus 51%) compared to the amount imported the previous year in the same period.

According to the National Strategy and Forecasting Committee, Romania's coal production will decrease this year by 12.5%, up to 2.705 million toe, while imports will decrease by 40.3%, to 210,000 toe.

In the latest forecast of energy balance, CNSP indicates that, until 2026, the dynamics of coal production and their import are expected to decrease, as other energy production capacities will be put into operation. Thus, in 2024, production will decrease by 6.7% (to 2.525 million toe) and imports by 6.7% (to 195,000 toe), in 2025 by 8.6% (to 2.31 million toe), respectively by 4.5% (at 185,000 toe) and in 2026 by 10.2% (at 2.075 million toe), respectively by 2.5% (at 180,000 toe)