Code Orange for heavy rain in South, but also Center and West

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Orange for heavy rain, until Thursday morning, in most parts of southern Oltenia, in northwestern Muntenia and locally in the Meridional Carpathians.

During the interval of August 10, 12:00 - August 11, 03:00, in the areas mentioned there will be periods of intense downpours, and for short periods of time, especially through accumulation, water quantities will be registered between 40 and 50 l / sqm and over 70 l / sqm on small sections. These will be associated with lightning, winds, as well as hail.

The counties marked with Code Orange, fully or partially, are Gorj, Dolj, Olt, Arges, Valcea, Sibiu, Alba and Hunedoara.

On the other hand, until Thursday, at 08:00, there will be a Code Yellow for atmospheric instability in Oltenia, in northern and western Muntenia, in southwestern Transylvania, as well as Meridional Carpathian area. Intense downpour will be registered in these regions, as well as lightning, winds, storms and hail. During short periods of time, or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 25-35 l / sqm and 40 l / sqm in isolated areas.

According to ANM, in most regions, until the end of the week, there will be periods of increased atmospheric instability.AGERPRES