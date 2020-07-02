 
     
Code Orange for storm in 9 counties, valid until Friday morning

Danny Franks
Alerta Cod Portocaliu

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Thursday a Code Orange warning for heightened atmospheric instability, valid until Friday morning in the counties of Timis, Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare, Salaj, Caras Severin and the mountain area of the Hunedoara, Alba and Cluj counties.

Thus, from Thursday afternoon at 18:00 hrs, in the mentioned areas there will be intervals with strong intensification of the wind (gusts of 80 - 90 km/h), storms, frequent electric discharges and hail. There will be spells of torrential downpours on restricted areas and precipitation in excess of 35-60 liters/sqm.

